Karlie Kloss Says She’s ‘Tried’ To Tell Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner To Accept U.S. Election Results: ‘Inciting Violence Is Anti-American’

Karlie Kloss revealed she’s “tried” to tell Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election as she spoke out about the Capitol riots Wednesday.

Kloss, who married Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner in 2018, tweeted: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React With Shock And Anger To Capitol Riots

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

One social media user responded, “Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic],” referring to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared, to which Kloss insisted: “I’ve tried,” E! News reported.

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Kloss was one of many celebs taking to Twitter to express their outrage and sadness Wednesday after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

Protests came as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

RELATED: Josh Gad, Sacha Baron Cohen Call For Twitter, Facebook To Remove Donald Trump’s Account Amid Violence At U.S. Capitol Building

This isn’t the first time Kloss has voiced her political views, with her sharing a photo to reveal she’d voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in October.

She also previously told Andy Cohen of the U.S. Election on “Watch What Happens Live”: “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics.

“I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”