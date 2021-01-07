Don Lemon Says On CNN That Donald Trump ‘Will Go Down In History As The Worst Of The Worst’

Don Lemon isn’t mincing words about the outgoing president of the United States.

On Wednesday, after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Lemon addressed the events on CNN, calling Trump out directly.

Don Lemon just looked dead in the camera and said to Trump, “You are the worst of the worst, and someday in the future, that will be all anyone will remember of you.” pic.twitter.com/evrL3PzJdw — rachael 🌿 (@rachaelbitch) January 7, 2021

“You will go down in history as the worst of the worst,” Lemon said.

“Some day in the future that will be all anyone remembers of you, that you were awful, terrible, the worst president, and that you won by an electoral fluke and by lying to people. You are a complete and utter disgrace, is what people will remember.”

On Twitter, many applauded Lemon’s statement.

Lol. Don Lemon stops giving a damn after midnight. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) January 7, 2021

Don Lemon man, Don Lemon. 😂❤️ — Eirian. (@mo_oduyoye) January 7, 2021