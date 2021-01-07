Kevin Hart On U.S. Capitol Protests: ‘If These People Were Black They Would Have All Been Shot Dead’

Kevin Hart sees two very different Americas.

On Wednesday, after Donald Trump supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol building, the comedian called them out.

“2 completely different America’s that we are living in,” he said in the caption, alongside images of the rioters inside the building and climbing the walls outside.

“If these people were black they would have all been shot dead. This s**t is past the word sad….at this point it’s pure disrespect to all people of color.

“Why can’t we see this situation handled the same way that we have seen our people handled repeatedly….when the armed officers are supposed to use force they don’t….” he added. “S**t is f**king SAD!!!!!”

Hart’s comments echoed criticism from many, who pointed out the difference between how police and security at the Capitol treated the people storming the building, and how Black Lives Matter protesters were often met with violence by police over the summer.

So let me get this straight…blm protestors peacefully protesting outside the white house results in tear gas, rubber bullets, and beatings…but pro Trump raiding of the Capitol results in delayed mobilization of the national guard, and just walking the offenders out.. pic.twitter.com/HGn4zPgsMA — 🖤ᴍ.ᴇ.ᴠ🖤 (@MEVthe1st) January 7, 2021

It's not just about race & white privilege. It's about the politics of the protests. White people who joined BLM were attacked bc BLM is a bigger potential threat to the state. At BLM they threw 73yr white man down&left him to bleed. At the capitol they helped ppl down the stairs https://t.co/QeGau5emfl — fiona (@rubanga_a) January 7, 2021