Kevin Hart On U.S. Capitol Protests: ‘If These People Were Black They Would Have All Been Shot Dead’

By Corey Atad.

Kevin Hart. Photo: EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA/CP Images
Kevin Hart sees two very different Americas.

On Wednesday, after Donald Trump supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol building, the comedian called them out.

“2 completely different America’s that we are living in,” he said in the caption, alongside images of the rioters inside the building and climbing the walls outside.

“If these people were black they would have all been shot dead. This s**t is past the word sad….at this point it’s pure disrespect to all people of color.

“Why can’t we see this situation handled the same way that we have seen our people handled repeatedly….when the armed officers are supposed to use force they don’t….” he added. “S**t is f**king SAD!!!!!”

Hart’s comments echoed criticism from many, who pointed out the difference between how police and security at the Capitol treated the people storming the building, and how Black Lives Matter protesters were often met with violence by police over the summer.

