Seventeen Thrill Fans With Incredible Performance Of ‘Home;Run’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

By Becca Longmire.

Seventeen wowed “Late Late Show” viewers with an incredible performance Wednesday.

The K-pop group — 13 members divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization: ‘Hip-Hop Unit’, ‘Vocal Unit’, and ‘Performance Unit’ — belted out their track “Home;Run”.

The group dressed as staff members before putting on the impressive performance, recreating the “Late Late Show” stage. They thanked host James Corden for having them on the show, saying they hoped to see him in person very soon.

As per usual, the appearance went down very well with Seventeen’s army of fans.

See some of the reaction below.

