Fans Think Taylor Swift’s ‘It’s Time To Go’ Is About Former BFF Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans Wednesday.

The singer dropped the lyric videos for “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time to Go” as the deluxe edition of her Evermore album became available to stream.

Lyrics to “Right Where You Left Me” include, “Right where you left me/ You left me no, you left me no/ You left me no choice but to stay here forever.”

Swift then sings on “It’s Time to Go”, “Sometimes giving up is the strong thing/ Sometimes to run is the brave thing/ Sometimes walking out is the one thing/ That will find you the right thing.”

After the lyric videos dropped, fans who listened closely began wondering if Swift was referring to her onetime BFF Karlie Kloss in the lyrics to both songs, particularly “It’s Time to Go”.

“When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed,” Swift sings in the first verse before continuing with, “Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.”

Swifites quickly took to Twitter to share their suspicions about Kloss, who married Joshua Kushner (brother of Jared Kushner) in October 2018.

TAYLOR DRAGGING KARLIE?? We love to see it pic.twitter.com/dvGHojzzzr — Athena struggle tweets (@okayromanov) January 7, 2021

no cause taylor calling karlie a CROOK is so funny to me HELP 😹😹😹💀 — kat 🌲 evermore sobbing era (@rolphbabycakes) January 7, 2021

I'm personally thinking “right you left me” and “its time to go” about Taylor and Karlie kloss , because Karlie Betrayal her and left Taylor where really most support and be with her but Karlie leave her and , when a friend left you its so sad and your heart is broken, — Emma ❁ my tears ricochet ✨ (@Zahraka85454761) January 7, 2021

people are really thinking taylor isn’t deeply hurt by karlie when she wrote both those bonus tracks about her clearly — athena (@slavicshawty) January 7, 2021

Previously, both songs were only available on the CD and vinyl versions of the musician’s second surprise album of 2020.

The first surprise album, Folklore, was recently named last year’s number 1 album by Rolling Stone in its Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart.