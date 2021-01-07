Taylor Swift Releases Lyric Videos For ‘Evermore’ Bonus Tracks ‘Right Where You Left Me’ And ‘It’s Time To Go’

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans Wednesday.

The singer dropped the lyric videos for “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time to Go” as the deluxe edition of her Evermore album became available to stream.

Lyrics to “Right Where You Left Me” include, “Right where you left me/ You left me no, you left me no/ You left me no choice but to stay here forever.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Stays At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Swift then sings on “It’s Time to Go”, “Sometimes giving up is the strong thing/ Sometimes to run is the brave thing/ Sometimes walking out is the one thing/ That will find you the right thing.”

Previously, both songs were only available on the CD and vinyl versions of the musician’s second surprise album of 2020.

The first surprise album, Folklore, was recently named last year’s number 1 album by Rolling Stone in its Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart.