Kelly Clarkson Delivers Groovy Cover Of Drake’s ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’

Kelly Clarkson is taking you home.

Thursday’s “Kellyoke” segment brought with it a cover of Drizzy’s big hit, “Hold On, We’re Going Home”. The “American Idol” alum and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” house band delivered a groovy rendition of the song.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Nails Upbeat Cover Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’

“Hold On, We’re Going Home” features R&B duo Majid Jordan and was released in 2013 as the second single from Nothing Was the Same. The song cracked the top five in six countries and the top 10 in 11 countries overall.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Coldplay’s “Borderline”, Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”, and Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”.