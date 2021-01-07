Hedley Frontman Jacob Hoggard Will Stand Trial In April On Sex-Related Charges

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has a few more months to prepare for trial.

Hoggard, 36, is currently facing three sex-related charges. The Canadian musician’s trial was expected to start on Monday; however, Crown attorney Jill Witkin confirmed earlier this week that it will now begin on April 12.

The decision was made “at the request of Hoggard who has changed counsel,” according to CTV News. Hoggard has also requested to be tried by a jury rather than a judge.

The move is not entirely unexpected. Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice suspended jury trials in most of the province until February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. The three incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016, according to police.

Hedley have been inactive since March 2018. The Vancouver-based band was dropped by its management and banned from several radio stations following the allegations.