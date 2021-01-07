Don Cheadle Slams U.S. Capitol Riots: ‘Let’s Be Real, This Is America’

Don Cheadle isn’t surprised by what he saw on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Last night, the actor appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and he offered his take on the storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters.

Referring to Joe Biden’s statement that the events didn’t represent the true nature of the country, Cheadle responded, “This idea that this isn’t us, let’s be real, this is America.”

He said that violence and injustice have been commonplace throughout American history and that there is a “dance we have to do in this country when we have been unable to deal with what we’ve dealt with historically, with injustice and all the things we’re seeing coming to play now.”

Cheadle added that having a new U.S. president might be a welcome change, but it won’t erase all the problems the country faces.

“I don’t think it’s something we, you, me, and all of us citizens in this country are just going to be able to wipe our hands and go, ‘OK, we did that,’” he said. “I think we’re going to have to put our nose to the grindstone even further. We really gotta get down in the weeds to make any substantive change.”