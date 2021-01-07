Jim Parsons On ‘The Fight’ For Gay Actors In Hollywood: ‘All Parts Are Open To All Actors’

Jim Parsons says the ultimate goal for representation is not to exclusively have gay actors play gay roles but for all roles to be open equally to all actors.

Parsons, a gay actor, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the representation and opportunities for gay actors in Hollywood. The “Big Bang Theory” alum argued the long-term goal should be the tearing down of walls, not the creation of more.

“There’s definitely this spectrum: I think the fight, as it were, is not about having only gay people play the gay parts but to ensure that all parts are open to all actors,” Parsons said. “It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as well-rounded and completely human individuals.

“And there are plenty of straight actors who have played gay characters brilliantly,” he added. “I think ‘Brokeback Mountain’ is one of the most touching gay movies and love stories I have ever seen, and those two straight actors [Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal] were the best choices for those roles.”

Parsons, who recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s “The Boys in the Band” Netflix remake, also dished on how he once auditioned for the U.S. version of “The Office”.

“I was like, ‘How stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,’” he said. “So I’m not good at telling what’s going to stay or not.”