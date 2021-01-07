‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Calls Out People Who Criticize The Show’s Diversity

Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton". Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020
Nicola Coughlan is proud to be part of a show as diverse as “Bridgerton”.

This week, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate Netflix’s announcement that more than 63 million households have streamed the regency-period drama.

On top of that, Coughlan called out people who have complained: “Diversity in period drama doesn’t work.”

She followed up her tweet by calling out the people who purposely tried to downvote “Bridgerton” on IMDb due to the diversity of the cast.

Fans agreed, tweeting their support for the show’s diversity.

 

