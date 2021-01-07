‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Calls Out People Who Criticize The Show’s Diversity

Nicola Coughlan is proud to be part of a show as diverse as “Bridgerton”.

This week, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to celebrate Netflix’s announcement that more than 63 million households have streamed the regency-period drama.

On top of that, Coughlan called out people who have complained: “Diversity in period drama doesn’t work.”

Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse?

You can’t downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever pic.twitter.com/dK806kUwhA — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 5, 2021

She followed up her tweet by calling out the people who purposely tried to downvote “Bridgerton” on IMDb due to the diversity of the cast.

Fans agreed, tweeting their support for the show’s diversity.

2) It gave the diversity a back story and made it REAL for how things are today. I hope that came across as a positive commentary on the diversity of the show. — Shannon Alaspa 🧢 (@shannonalaspa) January 5, 2021