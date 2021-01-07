Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay Responds After Being Compared To Capitol Rioter: ‘I Wasn’t With All Those Freaks’

Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay is speaking out after trending on Twitter following the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In a move that can only be described as “virtual insanity,” the British singer known for his elaborate hats and headgear was compared to one of the Trump-supporting rioters. Kay recorded a Twitter video to deny he was not the shirtless, horn-and-fur cloaked man with facepaint who went viral online after breaking into the Capitol with the violent mob.

Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx pic.twitter.com/8Fuime28cc — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) January 7, 2021

“Love the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd,” Kay tweeted from lockdown in the UK. Putting on a Southern American accent in his video posted on Thursday, Kay addressed his fans by saying, “Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks.”

Urging viewers to “stay safe,” the singer thanked fans for recent birthday wishes and reminded viewers we’re still in the middle of the pandemic, adding he’s eager to get back on tour with the rest of Jamiroquai.

