Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Named Top Album Of 2020; Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Was Most-Streamed Song

2020 was Lil Baby’s big year.

This week, MCR Data released its annual music report, naming the rapper’s My Turn the top album of the year.

Lil Baby’s second studio album netted 2.63 million equivalent album units during the year, with most of the amount coming from song streams.

The feat marks the third year in a row that a rap album topped the charts, with Post Malone’s Hollywood Bleeding coming in at No. 1 in 2019, and Drake’s Scorpion doing the same in 2018.

Other albums in MCR’s top 10 include Taylor Swift’s folklore, which came in at No. 2, as well as Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, the Weeknd’s After Hours.

Regarding songs, Roddy Ricch came away on top with his smash hit single “The Box”.

The song brought in a staggering 1.32 billion on-demand streams in 2020 and spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ricch’s hit beat out other songs in the top 10, including Future and Drake’s “Life is Good”, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP” and Ricch’s own collaboration with DaBaby “Rockstar”.