Lil Nas X Reveals Plans To Collaborate With Miley Cyrus

Lil Nas X was set to hit the studio with Miley Cyrus before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The rapper spoke to Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, with the host mentioning how he’d love to see a Lil Nas X and Cyrus collab in the near future.

The star, who joined Billy Ray Cyrus for the huge hit “Old Town Road” last year, said of whether he’d work with the “Malibu” singer: “Yeah, 100. I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year, and then the pandemic happened. So we didn’t get to meet up or anything, but, you know, maybe it’ll happen now.”

Cohen also asked Lil Nas X about his recent posts pertaining to his dating life.

“You’ve been doing a lot of tweeting about your dating life or lack thereof. I saw the tweet saying, ‘I need a boyfriend to take to Aspen and bring in the New Year with me.’ Did you get good responses to that?”

need a bf to take to aspen and bring in the new year with. must have sufficient self esteem, a moderately tragic backstory, and a crazy ex who wants to take u back from me. — nope (@LilNasX) December 28, 2020

Lil Nas X replied, “I got a lot of great responses to that. I didn’t end up going to Aspen though. You know, I just chilled at home, did some planning for the new year.

“You know, I sat for a minute and I was like, ‘Poor me.’ And I was like, ‘No, let’s plan for this next year.’ And so what I did was, I just sat down and I’m like, ‘Okay, I want to do this for this month.’

“I want to drop this that month and do this that month. And, you know, trying to eat healthier and stuff like that to get ready for when this COVID lets up.”