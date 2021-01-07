Facebook Extends Donald Trump Ban To At Least Two Weeks

Donald Trump’s social media presence will be quiet for a while.

On Wednesday, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and Facebook has temporarily suspended Trump’s account due to his spreading misinformation and condoning of the rioters.

Then, on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a lengthy post announcing that the platform has decided to extend Trump’s ban for at least two weeks in order to maintain peace during the transition to Joe Biden’s presidency on Jan. 20.

“Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He continued, “Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Finally, Zuckerberg said, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter also instituted a 12-hour lock of Trump’s account, adding that further violations of their terms of service will result in a permanent suspension.