Chelsea Clinton Details Telling Her Mom Hillary Clinton About Wednesday’s Capitol Riots: There Was ‘Just Silence’

Chelsea Clinton is sharing her reaction to Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The former first daughter of the United States joined Drew Barrymore on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday and detailed breaking the news to her parents Hillary and Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, thousands of President Donald Trump’s extremists stormed Congress amid the Electoral College vote count.

“I spoke to my mom yesterday at about 3 p.m. and she had just come from back from a walk… she hadn’t seen what happened, Drew. I said, ‘Mom you have to turn on the television’ and there’s just silence,” Chelsea recalled. “And so much sadness and also so much anger that this was happening. And then we spoke later last night there’s a real sense of we have to hold people accountable because we do. The insurrectionists, the terrorists, the mob who overwhelmed our Capitol. We have to hold those people accountable and we have to hold our President accountable who incited them, egged them on.

She added, “And while it’s good that Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have locked his account, it’s insufficient to put it mildly. We have to stop not only the amplification but the injection of hate and instability and violence that he has personified over the last couple of years.”

Chelsea later expressed her own feelings on Wednesday’s events.

“Oh gosh, what a heavy question today. How am I? I’m really sad Drew, I’m sad is the overwhelming emotion I feel,” she said. “I’m just so achingly sad that we had insurrectionists storm our Capitol. It hadn’t happened since 1814, since the war of 1812, when the British invaded our country and that we had white nationalist terrorists effectively overwhelm our Capitol, terrorize our elected men and women of Congress, our Capitol police.”

“Defame and deface the Capitol building, loot the Capitol building wearing camp Auschwitz sweatshirts, waving confederate flags, it’s just horrifying to me and then trying to explain what was happening to our children,” Chelsea continued. “I’m very sad today, I’m incredibly grateful and proud that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will indeed be our next President and Vice President of The United States and I’m holding that pride deep in my heart and my soul. I’m just really sad, really sad today.”

