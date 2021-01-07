Jenna Bush Hager Fights Back Tears As She Discusses Capitol Riots: ‘We Feel Like We’re Helpless’

Jenna Bush Hager got emotional as she discussed Wednesday’s Capitol riots with Hoda Kotb on “Today with Hoda & Jenna”.

Hager and her twin sister Barbara are the daughters of former U.S. president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Hager shared her perspective on the riots at Capitol Hill as a former first daughter, telling Kotb: “I have felt the majesty of our country in those walls and nobody can take that from any of us.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Calls Riots At U.S. Capitol A ‘Moment Of Great Dishonour And Shame In Our Nation’

“I have had the privilege of standing on those steps, in several inaugurations, not just for family members, but for the first Black president of the United States of America, when I was a teacher, in inner-city D.C., and that meant so much to so many. I kissed my grandfather goodbye in that rotunda.

“I have felt the majesty of our country in those walls and nobody can take that from any of us.”

“I have felt the majesty of our country in those walls. And nobody can take that from any of us.” @JennaBushHager reflects a day after the riots on Capitol Hill, recalling her own personal connections to the home of Congress. pic.twitter.com/nHYpj8P18R — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 7, 2021

Hager went on, fighting back tears, “What was so hard for so many of us that have grieving hearts, is these images are not our America. This is not the America that you know. This is not the America that I know. It is not the America we want our kids to know.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React With Shock And Anger To Capitol Riots

The author continued of the riots, in which four people died and more than a dozen police officers got injured, “I think part of what hurts, and I heard from a friend that’s a writer, is that we feel like we’re helpless maybe in this moment but we’re not because the casual cruelty from the internet and words that do not reflect our country. We can stop that.

“We can share kindness, and smiles, and love, and we can take back what is our country that we all love so very, very much. And you know, I just — I have optimism. I see you, seeing people I love, I have to say I want to hug so many people today. That’s a hardship. But seeing people that represent the good, spotlighting them. Like, we have an opportunity. And I think, I have faith that our country will be better.”

Hager and Kotb were among many stars expressing their outrage and sadness Wednesday after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington as Congress and Republican lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s presidential election win.