Melanie C Drops ‘Into You’ Music Video

Melanie C’s new music video for “Into You” dials up the yearning for dance parties and music festivals.

The Spice Girls alum released the visuals for “Into You” on Thursday. The EDM-inspired track’s music video features the singer, formerly known as Sporty Spice, dancing and singing in a variety of stunning outfits.

Mel C has been super active on YouTube, releasing seven videos in the last four weeks and 13 in less than two months

The former Spice Girl released six singles in 2020, all from her eponymous eighth studio album. The project, released on Oct. 2, received favourable reviews and made the top 10 in multiple countries.