Meghan McCain Slams ‘Scum Of The Earth’ Capitol Rioters: ‘This Is One Of America’s Darkest Days’

Meghan McCain slammed Donald Trump and the “scum of the earth” rioters at Capitol Hill during Thursday’s “The View”.

McCain called Wednesday’s events, which saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol building in Washington as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win, “one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime.”

“This is one of America’s darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this,” McCain, a Conservative, said, before insisting it was a good time to “take a very hard look at where we are as a country and where we are with President Trump.”

.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

The columnist pleaded, “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and Conservatives who still have clout, we have to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this. And we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President Biden getting elected and inaugurated.”

McCain went on to slam the “b******s” who were proudly holding the American flag while “attacking our own republic.”

“The same flag that veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II. You are not patriots, you do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and b*****dizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda and that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump,” she told viewers, criticizing Trump for saying he “loved” his supporters and calling them “special.”

“Ivanka Trump called these people patriots. I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show,” McCain said. “You are hurting our country, you are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand.”

See what else “The View” panellists had to say about Wednesday’s horrific events below.

“The type of police restraint that we saw is the type of police restraint that I wish had been shown during the Black Lives Matter protests and the protests against police brutality,” @Sunny says. “It was so jarring to me that this is the state of our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/Pl2TzZ8fpj — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

.@JoyVBehar: “The whole ugly demonstration showed you that the police are capable of restraining themselves. They know how to do it. You saw it. Not only that, many of them enabled these insurrectionists to go into the Capitol and endanger the life of people.” pic.twitter.com/8gkLQut3r2 — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

.@WhoopiGoldberg opening today’s @TheView: “Just 24 hours ago, the hottest topics were Warnock and Ossoff… but right after yesterday’s show, our nation’s Capitol fell under siege by domestic terrorists.” “Take a good look at what they did and don’t ever forget it.” pic.twitter.com/CDMhYrMLV0 — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021