Kings Of Leon Announces ‘When You See Yourself’ Album, Releases ‘The Bandit’ And ‘100,000 People’ Tracks

It is a big day for Kings of Leon and their fans.

Kings of Leon delivered news of a new album in a sneaky, sneaky way. The band sent out 10 one-of-a-kind shirts to superfans, each t-shirt representing a different song from their upcoming album. The songs will be featured on Leon’s impending eight studio album, When You See Yourself.

“Only you, and no-one else, will ever have this collective piece,” a note accompanying the t-shirts reads.

On Thursday, Kings of Leon also released two tracks from the album, including “The Bandit” and “100,000 People” – the former also boasts a fresh music video.

Review the When You See Yourself tracklist below.

“When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away”

“The Bandit”

“100,000 People”

“Stormy Weather”

“A Wave”

“Golden Restless Age”

“Time In Disguise”

“Supermarket”

“Claire And Eddie”

“Echoing”

“Fairytale”