Shia LaBeouf And Margaret Qualley Reportedly Call It Quits Amid FKA Twigs Abuse Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley are reportedly over.

According to People magazine, the couple called it quits recently while the “Transformers” actor faces allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

“They broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives,” a source told the outlet.

Another insider told the mag that Qualley, 26, is aware of the “backlash” she received for seeing LaBeouf, 34, after Twigs’ claims, but for now, she’s “ready to get back to work.”

Just last month, Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf accusing him of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her during their relationship.

Twigs later spoke out on why she decided to sue, telling The New York Times, “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency.” LaBeouf has denied all allegations.

LaBeouf and Qualley were spotted making out at LAX airport on Dec. 19, less than a week after Twigs, 32, filed. They were spotted again days later in California.

The former couple met on the set of the NSFW music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” from Qualley’s sister, Rainey Qualley.

