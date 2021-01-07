Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Appears To Have Been At U.S. Capitol Riots

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband and childhood friend, appears to have been present at Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol protests which turned violent.

Alexander looks to have taken a selfie at the pro-Trump gathering on Wednesday afternoon, while wearing a beanie in support of the outgoing U.S. President. He posted the photo to his Facebook profile with the caption: “DC. Millions showed up.”

It is unclear if Alexander was present once the protest turned into a riot, as members of the crowd stormed the Capitol building. TMZ was unable to reach Alexander for comment.

On Jan. 4 he posted a video announcing he would be in DC on Jan. 6.

Alexander was also spotted back in August rallying with a crowd as part of the #FreeBritney movement. The public gathering took place outside of a Los Angeles courthouse during a hearing about Spears’ conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ ex fiancé for 55 hours was one of the insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YuAGLQpAsp — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) January 7, 2021

Spears and Alexander famously got hitched in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2004. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel. The “Toxic” singer had the marriage annulled approximately 55-hours-later.