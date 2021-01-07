‘The Voice’ Alum Mary Sarah Welcomes Healthy Baby Girl: ‘She Is Our Whole World’

Mary Sarah is officially a mom.

“The Voice” alum and her boyfriend, Mitch Clark, welcomed a healthy baby girl, named Avalyn Mae Clark, earlier this month, sharing the news with People magazine.

“We are just thanking the Lord for a perfectly healthy baby girl,” the new mom told the outlet. “We were blessed to have a truly incredible birth and now we are just taking in every moment as new parents! She is extremely observant and cuddly and we could not be more in love. She is our whole world. Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers.”

She added, “We can’t wait to share more of our journey with you all.”

According to the country singer, she and Clark have a special meaning behind their little one’s name.

“Mitch and I are both big believers in the meaning behind a name. We had tossed around several ideas before having some interest in the names Addeline and Ava,” she explained. “Mitch kind of put the two names together and said, ‘What about Avalyn?’ We sat on it for a couple of days and then went to check the meaning and found ‘sound, voice, power, beautiful breath of life.'”

“We felt like that was a perfect fit for our girl,” she continued. “The middle name Mae came from a list of things. My nickname is May, we found out I was pregnant in May. Mitch was a May baby, and the name Mae is in Mitch’s side of the family.”

Sarah appeared on season 10 of “The Voice” on Blake Shelton’s team. She ultimately placed fifth overall.