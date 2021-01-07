Prince Harry’s Lawyers Hope To Make Statement In Court Over Libel Suit

Prince Harry is nearing the end of his libel suit against Associated Papers, but is first hoping to make a statement in open court.

In early December, the Duke of Sussex’s team filed a particulars of claim, which ET Canada has obtained, in regards to the article published by the Mail on Sunday that accused Harry of “turning his back on the Royal Marines.”

The documents stated that the article had caused “serious harm to reputation” and that armed forces members who were led to believe that they were no longer supported by Prince Harry after he helped encourage them to “seek help for mental health problems” would now be “more susceptible to suicide.”

Since the court filing, Associated has apologized, admitted liability and made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.

“An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” reads the Mail on Sunday‘s retraction, published on Dec. 26.

“We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it,” the statement concludes. “We apologize to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

When Prince Harry’s legal team is able to make their statement, more details of the case will be outlined.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has her own case against Associated Papers for publishing her private letter to her father, Thomas Markle. The case was pushed back until the fall, but her lawyers will hear her lawyer’s summary judgement on Jan. 19 and 20.