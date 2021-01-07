Billie Lourd Opens Up About Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret: It Was ‘The Greatest Experience’

Months after having son Kingston, Billie Lourd is opening up about keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The “American Horror Story” actress, 28, who welcomed Kingston with her fiancé Austen Rydell in August, joined Bruce Bozzi for SiriusXM’s “Quarantined With Bruce” and spilled on being pregnant during a pandemic.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby,” Lourd said. “And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

She added, “It turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby, but he’s not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew. Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most. [It] was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be. It turned out to be the greatest experience, I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time. I took a hypnobirthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant.”

And both quarantine and Kingston brought Lourd and Rydell closer.

“It was incredible. We got so close and got to know each other, even not that we didn’t know each other well, but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other. And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages,” she explained, adding, “And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners.”

Lourd added, “I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he’s sitting out there with the baby right now. And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that’s partially because we got to have this experience together.”

Kingston is the first child for both Lourd and Rydell.