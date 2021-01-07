Wells Adams Jokes He’s ‘Pushing’ For A Vegas Wedding To Sarah Hyland After Pandemic Postponed Original

Not even a pandemic could stop Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s love.

“The Bachelorette” alum joined Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile on the “Click Bait” podcast and despite COVID-19 delaying their August wedding, Adams says they’ll be tying the knot soon.

But according to Adams, the “Modern Family” star’s health comes first.

“I don’t know if a lot of your fans know this, but [Sarah is] immunocompromised. She’s a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body. We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age,” he explained. “We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year.”

He added, “If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse… I’m really pushing for Vegas — powder blue suits, Elvis officiant.”

Adams and Hyland began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

“We were supposed to get married today,” Hyland wrote on Instagram in August 2020. “Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back.”