‘Big Little Lies’ Producer Says ‘Maybe’ To Third Season, But It Would Be ‘Down The Road’

“Big Little Lies” was originally intended to be a one-and-done limited series, but returned for a second season thanks to the incredible popularity of the first.

While the original plan was to end at the second season, series exec producer David E. Kelley is hopeful the show may return for a third… eventually.

“I’m not sure logistically how it could be done because everyone is so busy,” Kelley told TVLine, referencing the busy schedules of in-demand stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Spills On The Possibility Of A Third Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’

“It [certainly] couldn’t be done right away,” said Kelley of a third season. “Down the road? Maybe.”

Buzz about a potential third season of “Big Little Lies” began when Kidman told Marie Claire Australia in October that Kelley and author Liane Moriarty (who wrote the novel that inspired the series) “have a really good idea for” another season.

In his interview with TVLine, Kelley acknowledged that there had been discussions, but “it hasn’t progressed very far” due to scheduling issues.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Teases Whether ‘Big Little Lies’ Will Return For A Third Season

“Nicole herself has about five projects backed up,” said Kelley, who recently worked with Kidman on HBO’s “The Undoing”. “Reese is equally as busy. Zoë is [playing] Catwoman [in ‘The Batman’] — and that’s just the beginning. All [of the actresses] are extremely busy.”

Kelley isn’t throwing in the towel. “But we so love the show and the characters, so none of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together.”