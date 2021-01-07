Jeffree Star Addresses Kanye West Affair Rumours: ‘This Is So Weird’

Jeffree Star is shutting down those Kanye West affair rumours.

The makeup mogul posted a video to his popular YouTube page on Thursday, denying the online chatter that the rapper cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian, with him.

Rumours began online after reports of Kardashian’s plans to divorce her husband of six years.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Might Be Headed For Divorce, Are Reportedly In Marriage Counselling

TikToker Ava Louise first made the claims before they quickly became an online trend. Later, others pointed out that Star recently moved to Wyoming, the same state West where has been living while he and Kardashian are separated. Twitter also believed West was spotted in a photo the YouTuber posted to social media.

Why are all the e-detectives trying to see who is in my sunglasses reflection??? 😎 https://t.co/UWevGgMZyp — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

While addressing the rumours, Star said: “I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

RELATED: Jeffree Star Responds To ‘Blood Money’ Criticism Amid Lawsuit From Anna Nicole Smith Estate

He added, “I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone. This is so weird… this is so stupid.”

Star later claimed that he and West have never actually met.

“Let me just say this one time… I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” he explained. “I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called ‘Bitch Please,’ I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities.”

West has not commented on the situation.