Keke Palmer Debuts New Mullet For The New Year

Could the mullet be the hair trend of 2021?

If the growing number of celebs who have cut their hair in the ’80s style is an indicator, then yes.

Keke Palmer is the most recent star to debut the hairstyle, posting a video to Instagram where she showed off her new look.

Other celebrities to have adopted the trend include Zac Efron, Maisie Williams, Rihanna, Blake Shelton and perhaps the star to set off the trend – Miley Cyrus.

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy,” celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger previously told E! News. “We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

But, perhaps one of the brightest of the star mullets is Billie Eilish’s, with the singer recently explaining how her mullet came about. Eilish said it was her hair colour job that actually resulted in her hair being burnt off and falling out in chunks.

Whether on purpose or not, the mullet seems to be popular in Hollywood this year – we’ll have to wait and see who’s next to go retro, back to the ’80s in 2021.