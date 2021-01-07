Fans Think ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Capitol Hill Riots In Recent ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Episode

When it comes to foreseeing the future, no TV series has been a prescient as “The Simpsons”.

From the election of Donald Trump as president to Disney’s purchase of Fox, the long-running animated comedy has served up numerous sight gags and jokes over the years that eventually came true.

Following Wednesday’s shocking events Washington, D.C., when angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, fans of “The Simpsons” are pointing to a recent episode that seems to be another example of one of the show’s predictions coming to pass.

In the opening of the 2020 “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode, the action fast-forwards to America’s election day that November (including such sight gags as a “Trump/Putin” lawn sign).

As the denizens of Springfield — wearing masks, of course — line up to vote, napping Homer winds up sleeping all day. When Marge wakes him up and chastises him for not exercising his vote, he asks, “How bad could it be?”

The scene then cuts to Homer, wearing pots and pans as armour, sitting on his roof holding a rifle, with Springfield now reduced to an apocalyptic, burning ruin.

Fans have been taking to social media to point to the similarities in the episode and what came to pass on Wednesday.

S32, E4, released only a few months ago: https://t.co/aCtllFcvJM — Nicholas Moreau (@nickmoreau) January 6, 2021

True genius — George’s Ghost (@Payinattention4) January 6, 2021

You don’t need to be The Simpsons to have predicted this. — Dicken Schrader (@DickenSchrader) January 6, 2021

The Simpsons predicting #civilwar2021 and riots in America They’ve done it again pic.twitter.com/gkoN49Gz3C — Sakib (@SakibArain) January 6, 2021

It’s like the Simpsons were the gaslighting Nostradamus for the US. — Bridget 💙 (@bth77police) January 6, 2021

In addition, a photo of one of the Trump supporters — adorned in a weird viking-style, horned helmet — also rang a bell for “Simpsons” fans.