Miley Cyrus Mourns The Loss Of ‘Angel’ Dog Mary Jane

It’s a sad day for Miley Cyrus as she says goodbye to Mary Jane, her beloved pit bull mix.

On Thursday, the “Midnight Sky” singer took to Instagram Story to share a touching tribute to Mary Jane, who passed away after being diagnosed with cancer over a year ago.

“Anyone who knows me & it doesn’t have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bull mix named Mary Jane,” she wrote, as reported by People. “[I was] advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit…. which wasn’t anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

While Cyrus, 28, admitted it can be easy “to take things for granted” and “let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude,” when it came to her “angel” Mary Jane, “never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

Miley Cyrus/instagram

“She was a dog with wings in a way. I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she was been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can’t define it,” she added.

“Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love,” she added. “We’ve never said hurtful things we didn’t mean to each other. Never have we fought and went to bed angry. Not once has our loyalty wavered.”

Mary Jane, she explained, had come “to my rescue every time my heart has broken. Put me back together again. Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely.”

Miley Cyrus/instagram

Her beloved pet, she wrote, “is no longer hurting but I am. That’s what love is. Mary Jane passed with grace, diginity, peace & power. She lived by the golden rule of kindness and compassion toward all. She was strong when she needed to be but never for too long.”

She added, “She would never let her soul close. She lived so open. To love and be loved,” she continued. “If only we were all more like Mary Jane.”