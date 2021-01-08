Zayn Malik Releases New Song ‘Vibez’

Zayn Malik is starting off 2021 with new music.

On Thursday, Malik teased a new single “Vibez” with a short preview posted to Twitter.

RELATED: Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Christmas Photos After Spending Holidays With Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Zayn Malik And Dua Lipa

The video features the curtains rising in an empty auditorium accompanied by the word “tomorrow”.

The new dad will also release his new album Nobody Is Listening on Jan. 15, which will include a total of 11 songs.

RELATED: Liam Payne Compares Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix To Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction

Since leaving One Direction, Malik has released two albums including 2016’s Mind Of Mine and Icarus Falls in 2018.