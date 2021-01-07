Trump Returns To Twitter After Lockout, Finally Acknowledges ‘A New Administration Will Be Inaugurated’

After having some controversial videos taken down and being locked out of his Twitter account altogether, Donald Trump returned to the social media platform on Thursday.

This latest video comes as reports emerge that House majority leader Nancy Pelosi is urging vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would immediately remove Trump due to his unfitness for office following angry Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, articles of impeachment are reportedly being prepared due to Trump’s role in the shocking riots, which occurred after the president appeared at a rally and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where Joe Biden’s election victory was in the process of being certified.

In his first tweet since his lockout, Trump strikes a decidedly different tone in a video he posted.

RELATED: Twitter Locks Trump Out Of His Account After Video Telling Protestors To ‘Go Home’

Reading from prepared remarks, for the first time since the contentious November election Trump appears to acknowledge that he will not be president on Jan. 21. Gone are the angry conspiracy theories of election rigging; instead, he calls for “healing and reconciliation.”

In fact, the speech has all the earmarks of a concession speech — albeit without an admission that he lost the election.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20th,” he states. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,”

Following the release of Trump’s video, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including a taunting (and decidedly NSFW) video from “Atypical” star Michael Rapaport.

“What’d they have you on a f**king tranquilizer today,” said Rapaport. “Where was all that sass? You dummy. Thirteen days, scumbag… I hope you have enough energy to pack your s**t. You loser you.”

Check out more celebrity response below.

Today is the day Trump’s Teleprompter became President. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 8, 2021

Trump

Needs to be removed from office arrested and tried for sedition and for the attempted coup of the United States

Period –

Prison –

We will give him a trial – — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 8, 2021

The time for removal is now. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 7, 2021

In the video Trump just released he reminds me of Spider in Goodfellas trying to dance while Joe Pesci shoots at his feet. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 8, 2021

All you had to do to get Trump to concede was cancel his twitter account for 12 hours……? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 8, 2021

Impeach Donald Trump… again. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 8, 2021