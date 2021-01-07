Trump Returns To Twitter After Lockout, Finally Acknowledges ‘A New Administration Will Be Inaugurated’

After having some controversial videos taken down and being locked out of his Twitter account altogether, Donald Trump returned to the social media platform on Thursday.
This latest video comes as reports emerge that House majority leader Nancy Pelosi is urging vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would immediately remove Trump due to his unfitness for office following angry Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, articles of impeachment are reportedly being prepared due to Trump’s role in the shocking riots, which occurred after the president appeared at a rally and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, where Joe Biden’s election victory was in the process of being certified.
In his first tweet since his lockout, Trump strikes a decidedly different tone in a video he posted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
Reading from prepared remarks, for the first time since the contentious November election Trump appears to acknowledge that he will not be president on Jan. 21. Gone are the angry conspiracy theories of election rigging; instead, he calls for “healing and reconciliation.”
In fact, the speech has all the earmarks of a concession speech — albeit without an admission that he lost the election.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20th,” he states. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,”
Following the release of Trump’s video, a number of celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including a taunting (and decidedly NSFW) video from “Atypical” star Michael Rapaport.
“What’d they have you on a f**king tranquilizer today,” said Rapaport. “Where was all that sass? You dummy. Thirteen days, scumbag… I hope you have enough energy to pack your s**t. You loser you.”
13 Days….. pic.twitter.com/YSimIzkLTv
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 8, 2021
Check out more celebrity response below.
Today is the day Trump’s Teleprompter became President.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 8, 2021
Trump
Needs to be removed from office arrested and tried for sedition and for the attempted coup of the United States
Period –
Prison –
We will give him a trial –
— John Cusack (@johncusack) January 8, 2021
The time for removal is now.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 7, 2021
In the video Trump just released he reminds me of Spider in Goodfellas trying to dance while Joe Pesci shoots at his feet.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 8, 2021
All you had to do to get Trump to concede was cancel his twitter account for 12 hours……?
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 8, 2021
Impeach Donald Trump… again.
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 8, 2021
Cue @VanJones68 saying that @realDonaldTrump became presidential today. Yeah, I’m NEVER letting up on that.
I, on other hand, will use this time to remind you all that this imp did not deploy the National Guard immediately or otherwise. He incited the riot & 🩸 is on his hands. https://t.co/6Pb0sJOb2I
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 8, 2021
To impeach, or not to impeach,
thats the 25th Amendment question!#TrumpTreason#KidVicious🔪#TrumpTre
pic.twitter.com/9expNksppi
— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 7, 2021