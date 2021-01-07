Pink Celebrates Her ‘Wild Ride’ With Carey Hart On Their 15th Anniversary

It hasn’t always been smooth, but it has been true love for Pink and Carey Hart who are celebrating their 15th anniversary.

In a sweet tribute on Instagram, Pink shared a number of pictures of the couple over the years.

“15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off,” the singer captioned her post.

“What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family,” she joked.

Pink met Hart, a motorcycle racer, at the Summer X Games in 2001. The two were married in 2006 and share kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4.

In 2008, the couple did temporally separate.

Hart had his own tribute where he shared a video of Pink dancing.

“15 years w/ this amazing woman! Damn, baby!!!!! There is no other woman that I would want to go through this crazy world with than you. Thanks for being a great friend, wife, mother, and person. Throw your 🖕🏻 in the air,” he wrote.