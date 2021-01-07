Amber Heard Responds To Claims She Didn’t Donate $7 Million Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement To Charity

Amber Heard is addressing the allegations that ex-Johnny Depp’s legal team has made.

In a report from the Daily Mail, Depp’s lawyers are trying to appeal his defamation case against The Sun and have claimed that Heard kept the $7 million settlement from their 2016 divorce instead giving it to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Documents show that the hospital has received $100,000, but a far cry from the promised $3.5 million.

RELATED: Amber Heard Shares Excitement About Working On ‘Justice League’ And ‘The Stand’: ‘I F**king Love Nerds’

Heard’s lawyer has confirmed to E! News that the actress has yet to fulfill her pledge.

“Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge,” Heard’s attorney said. “However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her.”

Her attorney added that she believes Depp’s team is trying to draw attention away from him.

“Mr. Depp’s effort to plant stories in the media criticizing Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention,” Heard’s lawyer said.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Begins The New Year With A Message Of Hope For Fans

Depp’s lawyers are calling Heard’s pledge a “sham”.

ET Canada has reached out to Heard’s rep for comment.