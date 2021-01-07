Doja Cat Teams Up With Saweetie For Banging New Single ‘Best Friend’

Saweetie is sharing a taste of her upcoming debut album, and she’s bringing Doja Cat along for the wild ride.

On Thursday, she dropped her new single “Best Friend”, a “club-ready banger” featuring Doja Cat.

“An empowering anthem, ‘Best Friend’ is primed for the most wild girls’ night out (or in),” says the press release for the new single.

“The chemistry and confidence of these two rising superstars pumping each other up is undeniable, a perfect prelude to Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music on ICY/Warner Records.”

In the accompanying video, directed by Dave Meyers, Saweetie and Doja Cat trade verse that celebrate each other.

“That’s my best friend, she a real bad b***h / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft,” sings Saweetie of her musical collaborator.

“If she ride for me, she don’t need a key,” Doja Cat responds.

“With production from Timbaland, Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, and more, Pretty B*tch Music is the soundtrack to Saweetie’s inspiring movement, which encourages all women to define their own ‘pretty,'” the release continues. “She’s said before that her empowered definition of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. ‘Best Friend’ is yet another single that manages to embody all of those attributes — and more — in under three minutes.”