BTS’ Suga Plans To ‘Get Even Better’ After Shoulder Surgery Brace Comes Off

BTS’ Suga is still on the road to recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

While speaking with Weverse Magazine, Suga looked back at how much pain he was in before the operation.

“The pain is one thing, but when my shoulders got worse, I couldn’t even raise my arms,” he said.

Part of his recovery means he can’t perform with the rest of BTS while they promote their new album BE, including numerous late night shows and the American Music Awards.

Not being with the rest of the group has been hard.

“I could see the emptiness [onstage] because we’ve been together as a group of seven for so long,” he added. “Not necessarily because I’m not there, but because something that should be there is missing.”

A hologram type version of Suga jokingly called “Fake Sugar” was used for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards in December. He explained, “There’s this 3D studio where we shot it. I shot, scanned and acted there, but [I] couldn’t see the actual result at the studio. I thought a sense of displacement was unavoidable and that was exactly the case.”

“But I took pictures as usual because they would have gone out even if I didn’t have the surgery,” he added laughing.

And while the recovery is taking time, Suga is catching up on movies he hasn’t seen like “Samjin Company English Class”, “Tenet” and “Parasite”. He is also confident that he will “get even better” afterwards.

Suga said, “Apparently, it takes several months for a full recovery. But, I’m trying to get better as fast as possible. I think it’ll get even better once I take off this brace.”