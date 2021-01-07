Laverne Cox Pulls Out As Producer Of Controversial Sex Worker Documentary After Online Outrage

Laverne Cox is backing away from a controversial project.

On Thursday, the “Orange Is the New Black” star took to Twitter to announce she was no longer involved as an executive producer on “Sell/Buy/Date”, an upcoming documentary about sex workers, loosely based on Sarah Jones’ critically acclaimed stage play of the same name.

“When I agreed to come on as an executive producer on ‘Sell, Buy Date’ I did so because I was so deeply moved by Sarah Jones’ brilliant play and her unbelievable, undeniable talent as an artist, as an actor,” wrote Cox on Twitter.

Other A-list producers on the high-profile project include Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones; the project became controversial when sex workers took to social media to slam Jones, claiming she was co-opting their stories.

“I signed on to support her incredible talent. I have so much love for her as a human being,” she continued.

“I am not in an emotional place to deal with the outrage by some around my participation in this project. So I have decided to pull out,” Cox wrote. “To be clear I am no longer involved in any capacity in “Sell. Buy, Date.””

She concluded by confirming she was “no longer involved in any capacity” in the project. “I have to take care of my mental, physical and emotional health. This is all I have to say on the matter.”

Jones retweeted Cox’s message, sharing her gratitude “for coming on the journey with me thus far,” asking “that everyone give Laverne her space while keeping an open mind about the project before judging it.”