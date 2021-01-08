‘Xena’ Star Lucy Lawless Slams ‘Hercules’ Actor Kevin Sorbo For Spreading Capitol Riots Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless did not hold back as she responded to her former co-star Kevin Sorbo’s tweets about the Capitol Riots.

The “Xena: Warrior Princess” actress slammed the “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” star after he falsely suggested the attack on the Capitol was an Antifa operation and not actually carried out by supporters of Donald Trump.

Sorbo re-posted Rogan O’Handley’s tweet, which asked: “Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters…” to which Trump supporter Sorbo added, “They don’t look like patriots to me…”

Lawless responded, “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors.

“They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

Lawless played the titular heroine in “Xena: Warrior Princess”, which ran from 1995 to 2001, while Sorbo played the title character on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” between 1995 and 1999.

Sorbo’s show also featured Lawless as Xena, eventually leading to the “Xena: Warrior Princess” spinoff.

The internet was quick to react to Lawless’ comments.

Lucy Lawless , as badass as her namesake. Love her forever. pic.twitter.com/y0YMzQgd30 — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) January 8, 2021

And now we go to Lucy Lawless taking Sorbo down on Twitter pic.twitter.com/MgxSnGEKb8 — Chris Vance (@C2Vance) January 8, 2021

Seeing Lucy Lawless call out Kevin Sorbo on his douchebaggery is just… *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/34GUesE7CR — Ranger Actor Slayer 2: Back in The Saddle (@willyjcoe) January 8, 2021

Lucy Lawless, New Zealand hero. https://t.co/AB5r7AnBPq — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) January 8, 2021

Xena: Warrior Princess was the only show that passed for LGBTQ+ content back when I was a teenager and my crush on Lucy Lawless was huge. I'm glad that she continues to be the bad ass warrior princess I grew up with and that she's still kicking Hercules's ass years later 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M77DQ0yrlJ — LoonWiz 💚🌟⭐💫☄️ (@LoonWiz) January 8, 2021

Many stars have expressed their outrage and sadness after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington Wednesday as Congress and Republican lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s presidential election win.