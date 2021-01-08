‘Xena’ Star Lucy Lawless Slams ‘Hercules’ Actor Kevin Sorbo For Spreading Capitol Riots Antifa Conspiracy Theory

By Becca Longmire.

Getty

Lucy Lawless did not hold back as she responded to her former co-star Kevin Sorbo’s tweets about the Capitol Riots.

The “Xena: Warrior Princess” actress slammed the “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” star after he falsely suggested the attack on the Capitol was an Antifa operation and not actually carried out by supporters of Donald Trump.

Sorbo re-posted Rogan O’Handley’s tweet, which asked: “Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters…” to which Trump supporter Sorbo added, “They don’t look like patriots to me…”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React With Shock And Anger To Capitol Riots

Lawless responded, “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors.

“They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

Lawless played the titular heroine in “Xena: Warrior Princess”, which ran from 1995 to 2001, while Sorbo played the title character on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” between 1995 and 1999.

RELATED: Barack Obama Calls Riots At U.S. Capitol A ‘Moment Of Great Dishonour And Shame In Our Nation’

Sorbo’s show also featured Lawless as Xena, eventually leading to the “Xena: Warrior Princess” spinoff.

The internet was quick to react to Lawless’ comments.

Many stars have expressed their outrage and sadness after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington Wednesday as Congress and Republican lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP