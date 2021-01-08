Olivia Rodrigo Drops Music Video For Debut Single ‘Drivers License’, Fans Compare Her To Taylor Swift And Lorde

By Becca Longmire.

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped the music video for her debut single “drivers license”.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star, 17, sparked an online frenzy as she released her first single, with fans comparing her to the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The actress held a viewing party for the music vid, in which she drives through the streets alone while belting out the catchy lyrics.

“When I came up with ‘drivers license’, I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted,” Rodrigo said of her new track in a statement, according to Just Jared.

“Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer—and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting.

“There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favourite thing in the world.”

See some of the fan reaction to the song below.

