Olivia Rodrigo Drops Music Video For Debut Single ‘Drivers License’, Fans Compare Her To Taylor Swift And Lorde

Olivia Rodrigo just dropped the music video for her debut single “drivers license”.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star, 17, sparked an online frenzy as she released her first single, with fans comparing her to the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The actress held a viewing party for the music vid, in which she drives through the streets alone while belting out the catchy lyrics.

gonna have a viewing party for the drivers license music video 2nite if u wanna come!!! i’ll be live before the premiere. gonna die I’m so stoked!!!! pic.twitter.com/psF6GF1MEN — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) January 7, 2021

“When I came up with ‘drivers license’, I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted,” Rodrigo said of her new track in a statement, according to Just Jared.

“Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer—and at the end of the day, I think that’s really the whole purpose of songwriting.

“There’s nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It’s truly my favourite thing in the world.”

See some of the fan reaction to the song below.

oh god olivia rodrigo you are so awesome — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) January 8, 2021

olivia rodrigo is proof that the next generation of songwriters raised by taylor swift is going to be powerful — em is a mirrorball 💚✨ (@hushmirrorball) January 8, 2021

olivia rodrigo is the future of the music industry .! pic.twitter.com/eM2f7g0iYV — colleenᴴ | STREAM DRIVERS LICENSE (@vaIidheart) January 8, 2021

the fact that i can hear the influence of taylor AND lorde in this song makes me SO HAPPY. olivia rodrigo is INSANE DUDE. pic.twitter.com/sQ3HFvZXq9 — anna ♡’s corpse+ B³🦋 (@briannavol7) January 8, 2021

tell me drivers license isn’t major melodrama & fearless vibes… the driving and teenage breakup references so fearless and early taylor AND the color tones and production and literal green light so similar to lorde & melodrama I am impressed olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/IAtij6Igjs — e(tain)vermore (@getawaydancing) January 8, 2021

hey taylor swift and lorde stans ! stan olivia rodrigo !! she just released her debut single drivers license and it’s everything pic.twitter.com/0p4T6DosjG — abby (@melodramaliv) January 8, 2021

olivia rodrigo is like taylor and lorde's child — s a r a a a a ♡ wants a drivers license (@fancysnaake) January 8, 2021

someone said olivia rodrigo was taylor & lorde’s daughter and i can’t unhear it now https://t.co/axIYl28JRw — v (@LostAtSea08) January 8, 2021

This is giving me huge Taylor x Lorde vibes and I love it. I might stan Olivia Rodrigo 😳 pic.twitter.com/EUlGYwrQN7 — lance armand (@sirlancelotttt) January 8, 2021