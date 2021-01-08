Bill Hader Talks About His Rejected ‘SNL’ Sketch That Nearly Took Out Justin Bieber

Not every sketch on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” goes as planned.

On Thursday night, former “SNL” star Bill Hader appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked about his most infamous rejected sketch “Song for Daddy”, starring Justin Bieber.

“That sketch only went to dress [rehearsal],” Hader said. “Everything that could possibly go wrong in a sketch went wrong during that sketch.

“Immediately the set almost fell on Justin Bieber. And then I tried to make it like a part of the sketch or something.”

Meyers pointed out, “It was like the height of Bieber Fever,” and added that the audience for the rehearsal included a number of NBC executives’ kids who were big fans of Bieber.

“The sketch started and immediately the set almost fell on him and people gasped,” Meyers recalled.

Also on the show, Hader joked about how his “SNL” character Stefon might have reacted to the pandemic, given that the nightlife-loving character’s favourite clubs would be shut down.

“I don’t know if he would notice,” Hader admitted. “I think he would kind off go for a while and not really notice.”

He then joked that Stefon “would be Patient Zero on some level. He’s probably had it a couple of times and now he’s fine.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.