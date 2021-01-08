DaBaby Reportedly Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Handgun While Shopping On Rodeo Drive

DaBaby has reportedly been released on a $35,000 bond after being arrested in Beverly Hills, California, Thursday.

The rapper, 29, was “charged on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle,” the Beverly Hills Police told People.

The publication states that cops were called to Rodeo Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a store’s security claimed that a man had a weapon in his waistband while shopping.

A group of men were reportedly detained at 4:45 p.m. before DaBaby was arrested.

The people he was with “were detained and released at the scene,” police told People.

DaBaby is now scheduled to appear in court in March.

TMZ released footage of the incident, showing multiple cops surrounding the vehicle DaBaby was in before finding a handgun.

ET Canada has contacted DaBaby’s rep for comment.