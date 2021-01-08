Morgan Wallen Says ‘It’s Been Awesome’ Becoming A Dad: ‘You Can See Some Similarities Between Him And I’

Morgan Wallen has a lot to celebrate in 2021.

Fresh off winning his first-ever CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in November, the country star just dropped one of the most anticipated country albums of 2021: his 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album.

Wallen’s sophomore project, which was more than two and half years in the making, encapsulates his musical influences and tastes while taking listeners down memory lane through the different phases of his life growing up in Sneedville, Tennessee.

On a personal side, the singer welcomed a child last July — a baby boy named Indigo Wilder with his ex KT Smith.

“It’s been awesome,” Wallen tells ET Canada of fatherhood. “This whole past year has been a crazy roller-coaster, honestly, that was one of the high moments of the ride, for sure.”

The 27-year-old adds that his baby boy is healthy and happy and “starting to get a little bit of a personality now.”

At nearly six months old Indie is “not crawling yet, but he’s tryin’,” says Wallen.

“He’s starting to cackle and stuff like that. And make expressions, and you can see some similarities between him and I, and those things are super cool.”

The singer also celebrated his fourth consecutive No.1 single with the nostalgic “More Than My Hometown”, featured on his new project, which he describes as both a personal and a party album.

“I’ve got the traditional country sound. I’ve got more of an old school Eagles/Fleetwood Mac kind of hybrid thing,” he explains.

“The first side is more of a personal look into my life and things that have happened — relationships, that kind of stuff. And then the second side is a little bit more rowdy, redneck, party side of things.”

To celebrate the album release, Wallen premiered “Sand In My Boots” as part of YouTube Originals’ “RELEASED” weekly music series.

Co-written with Ashley Gorley and his good friend HARDY, the ballad serves as the perfect opening track, demonstrating his versatile lyrical strength, and once again, detailing his upbringing in that “little town outside of Knoxville.”

Other notable co-writers on the album include Thomas Rhett, Devin Dawson, and “The Chief” himself, Eric Church, on the album’s closing song “Quittin’ Time”.

Fans can listen to Dangerous: The Double Album in full here.