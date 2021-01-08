Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful Cover Of Kacey Musgraves’ Ballad ‘Rainbow’

Kelly Clarkson knows her way around a ballad.

For her latest “Kellyoke” cover, the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” put an emotional spin on “Rainbow”, from Kacey Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour.

Accompanied by musical director Jason Halbert on piano, Clarkson put her powerful pipes in service to a song that’s been described by the Washington Post as “a comforting anthem in a nightmarish time” and by Austin 360 as “a psalm for the pandemic era.”

According to Musgraves, the song began as a note of encouragement she wrote to herself after reading her horoscope.

“It turned into a song as a little message to myself,” Musgraves told Taste of Country, “and then ended up being a song for anybody with any kind of weight on their shoulders.”