Liam Payne Says Louis Tomlinson Has Helped Him Cope With U.K. Lockdown: ‘I’ve Been Struggling With It A Bit’

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are still the best of friends.

The One Direction singers regularly keep in touch, with Payne saying during Instagram Live how Tomlinson has been helping him get through the U.K. lockdown.

Payne shared, according to Capital FM: “I’ve been struggling with it a little bit, Louis has definitely been there for me over the past couple of weeks, so I gotta say thank you.”

RELATED: Liam Payne Applauds Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover: ‘I Thought It Was Great’

He also said they’d caught up on the phone, saying he’s doing “really well.”

RELATED: Liam Payne Compares Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix To Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction

Payne previously said about his and Tomlinson’s friendship, “I speak to Louis more than I speak to anyone else [in 1D].”

He continued, “We’ve supported each other through the whole process… because when we were in the band he was the oldest and I had been doing it for a little bit.

“We always phone each other up when there’s something tipping in life, which is nice to have somebody to lean on like that.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP