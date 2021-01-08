Liam Payne Says Louis Tomlinson Has Helped Him Cope With U.K. Lockdown: ‘I’ve Been Struggling With It A Bit’

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are still the best of friends.

The One Direction singers regularly keep in touch, with Payne saying during Instagram Live how Tomlinson has been helping him get through the U.K. lockdown.

Payne shared, according to Capital FM: “I’ve been struggling with it a little bit, Louis has definitely been there for me over the past couple of weeks, so I gotta say thank you.”

He also said they’d caught up on the phone, saying he’s doing “really well.”

🎥| “I was actually just on the phone to Louis, who I haven’t spoken to in a minute, which was quite nice.” -Liam talking about chatting with Louis recently on his live. pic.twitter.com/VdScvuymll — HL Daily (@HLDMedia) January 7, 2021

Payne previously said about his and Tomlinson’s friendship, “I speak to Louis more than I speak to anyone else [in 1D].”

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Their friendship is so special and one of my favorites.

A short thread dedicated to Lilo pic.twitter.com/ngJIoOHUz3 — ²⁸Lenaᵇᵘˢ¹ #TCOE (@Hazelnut28tpwk) January 7, 2021

He continued, “We’ve supported each other through the whole process… because when we were in the band he was the oldest and I had been doing it for a little bit.

“We always phone each other up when there’s something tipping in life, which is nice to have somebody to lean on like that.”