Duran Duran Shares Cover Of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Duran Duran are back in Ziggy Stardust style.

This week, the iconic ’80s band debuted a new cover of David Bowie’s classic “Five Years” to mark the 74th anniversary of the music star’s birth.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the reason why I started writing songs,” Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon told NME in a statement.

“Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be,” he added.

“Five Years” is the opening track from Bowie’s legendary concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, released in 1972.

“When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years’,” Simon said. “I can’t begin to explain how honoured I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

Bowie passed away in 2016 at age 69.