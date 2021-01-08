Florida Georgia Line Rev Up The Engine With Energetic ‘New Truck’

Florida Georgia Line are here with more new music.

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated new album Life Rolls On, the superstar duo are giving fans a sneak peek in the form of the energetic “New Truck”.

The track reaffirms the pair’s party-friendly reputation, bringing us back to FGL’s early days while celebrating life’s joys, such as getting a brand-new pickup truck.

“With ‘New Truck’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to,’” says Tyler Hubbard. “When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’”

“It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it, too,” adds Brian Kelley.

BMLG RECORDS

The duo’s fifth studio album is set to arrive Feb. 12 and includes already released tracks “Long Live”, “Countryside”, “I Love My Country”, “Ain’t Worried Bout It”, “Beer:30”, “Second Guessing (From Songland)”, and the patriotic “U.S. Stronger”.

See the full Life Rolls On tracklist below.

1. “Long Live”

2. “Life Looks Good”

3. “Countryside”

4. “Always Gonna Love You”

5. “I Love My Country”

6. “Hard To Get To Heaven”

7. “Long Time Comin’”

8. “Interlude”

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)”

10. “Beer:30”

11. “New Truck”

12. “Eyes Closed”

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)”

14. “Good To Me”

15. “U.S. Stronger”

16. “Life Rolls On”