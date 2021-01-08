Tracy Chapman Accepts $450,000 Offer From Nicki Minaj In Copyright Suit

Tracy Chapman has won $450,000 in her copyright suit against Nicki Minaj.

It was reported back in 2018 that Chapman was suing Minaj for using a sample from her song “Baby Can I Hold You” in “Sorry”.

The Hollywood Reporter then claimed that documents released Thursday stated the pair would not proceed to a trial later this year and that Chapman had accepted Minaj’s offer.

Chapman also avoids being responsible for costs had a jury eventually decided her claims weren’t worth that amount.

TMZ previously claimed in October 2018 that Minaj and her reps had made “multiple requests to license” Chapman’s track in June of that year but they were all rejected.

Documents obtained by the Blast in February 2019 then stated Minaj had fired back at the suit, claiming that there was no wrongdoing on her part.

The track in question was not included on Minaj’s 2018 LP Queen, but days after the release, Funkmaster Flex was said to have still played the song on Hot 97, as did Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club”, according to the lawsuit.

The song was then shared numerous times online, even though Minaj reportedly insisted “Sis said no” at the time on Twitter in a since-deleted post.