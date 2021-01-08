George Clooney Says Capitol Riots Will Relegate Trump & His Entire Family To ‘The Dustbin Of History’

George Clooney guested on the latest edition of KCRW’s The Business podcast, where he offered his thoughts on Wednesday’s riots at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Commenting on the chaos and mayhem that took place, reported The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney admitted he found it “devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way.”

However, he also shared his belief that the shocking riot, which president-elect Joe Biden characterized as “an insurrection,” could ultimately be the end of Donald Trump as a political force.

“It is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered,” he explained.

“This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history,” said Clooney. “That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

Clooney pointed to General John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, who declared that if he were in the cabinet he would vote to invoke the 25th Amendment to immediately remove him from office.

“This is a big, big difference,” said Clooney. “If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster.”

Clooney’s episode of KCRW’s The Business will be available on Jan. 15.