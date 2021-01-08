Previously Unreleased David Bowie Covers Of John Lennon & Bob Dylan Songs Drop To Mark Late Legend’s Birthday

David Bowie would have been 74 years old on Friday, Jan. 8.

To celebrate the occasion, a pair of previously unreleased covers recorded by the late music legend dropped.

As announced last month, to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday tomorrow, cover versions of John Lennon’s Mother and Bob Dylan’s Tryin’ To Get To Heaven will be released as a limited edition numbered coloured vinyl 7” single. More here: https://t.co/rdQv6L4igx pic.twitter.com/frZ4LLfAMd — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 7, 2021

The first cover is of Bob Dylan’s 1997 track “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” from his album Time Out of Mind. NME reports that the cover was originally recorded by Bowie in 1998.

The second cover, which was also recorded in 1998, has Bowie putting his own spin on John Lennon’s 1970 solo classic “Mother”.

Along with their streaming release, the tracks are also available as a 7-inch vinyl single.

Friday night will also see the livestream of “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!”, a celebration of Bowie’s birthday featuring Trent Reznor, Andra Day, Billy Corgan, Adam Lambert, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Gavin Rossdale, actor Gary Oldman, Macy Gray, Ian Astbury, Yungblud, Peter Frampton, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell, Ian Hunter, Anna Calvi, Atticus Ross, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor, Charlie Sexton, Catherine Russell, Lizzy Hale, Gail Ann Dorsey, Michael C. Hall, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Duran Duran, Lena Hall, Judith Hill, Boy George, Taylor Momsen, Ricky Gervais, Gary Barlow and Ground Control.